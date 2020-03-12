The Century Town Council Has Canceled Their Next Meeting. Here’s Why.

March 12, 2020

The Town of Century has canceled the next regular meeting of the town council.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday, March 16 – the day before the Presidential Preference Primary. The Supervisor of Elections Office will move voting equipment into the room on Monday.

“The voting equipment will be in the council chambers Monday and they must be secured,” Mayor Henry Hawkins said.

“We indicated the equipment needed to be secured, even if in an adjoining office,” Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said.

The canceled council meeting has not been rescheduled. The council generally meets on the first and third Mondays of each month.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 