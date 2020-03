Ten Mile Road To Close Wednesday Just East Of Highway 29 For Three Days

Ten Mile Road will be closed between Highway 29 and North Palafox Street beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m. as crews repave and restripe the roadway.

The road is expected to be closed for about three days with efforts made to reopen the roadway by Saturday, March 14. Traffic can detour using East Roberts Road or Nine Mile Road.

NorthEsambia.com graphic.