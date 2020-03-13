Tate Tennis Beats West Florida High School

Tate High School tennis defeated West Florida High School Thursday. The Aggie boys won 5-2, and the girl won 4-3. Led by seniors Charles McKinley, Kasidy Butler, and Taji William, Tate High tennis finished the first half of season with a strong win.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.