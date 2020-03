Tate Aggies Tennis Boys And Girls Defeat Escambia

Tate High Aggie Tennis beat the Escambia Gators Tuesday night. Boys won 6-1, and girls won 7-0.

The Tate Boys are now 2-3 one the season, and the girls moved to 4-1.

Tate Tennis will be at home Thursday against Milton.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.