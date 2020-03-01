Sunny And Near 70 For Sunday; Rain Chance Returns Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.