Sunny And Near 70 For Sunday; Rain Chance Returns Monday
March 1, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
