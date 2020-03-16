Some Florida Driver’s License Expirations Extended Due To COVID-19; Escambia Tax Collector Open

If your Florida driver’s lcense or identification card is set to expire between March 16 to April 15, 2020, the expiration date has been automatically extended by 30 days, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Tax Collector Offices in Escambia County are currently set to remain open this week. Tax Collector Scott Lunsford told NorthEscambia.com Sunday night that he is urging citizens to take advantage of online services at escambiataxcollector.com, including driver’s license and ID renewals, registration renewals and property tax payments with no need to visit an office in-person.