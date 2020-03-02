Showers Today; Heavier Rain Tuesday And Wednesday
March 2, 2020
Rain moves into the forecast for Monday, but the heavier rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
