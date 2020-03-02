Showers Today; Heavier Rain Tuesday And Wednesday

Rain moves into the forecast for Monday, but the heavier rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.