Santa Rosa County Delivering Meals Along School Bus Routes

The Santa Rosa School District is feeding kids during COVID-19 school closure and will continue as long as schools are not open. They are using pick up locations, and school buses are delivering meals in select locations.

The meals for any child 18 and under. The program is administered through the federal USDA Summer Food Service Program, which is for schools with student populations that are 50% or more eligible for free and reduced meals.

The program fed 3,816 children last Friday. Each child will receive two meals daily, breakfast and lunch, except on Friday when they will be given enough for both meals through the weekend.

Schedule:

Schools 9:30 am to 11:00 am

• Milton HS…Bus ramp on Raymond Hobbs Lane

• Pea Ridge Elem …Parent pick up lane

• East Milton Elem …Bus ramp in front of school

• Jay Elem …in front of high school

• Berryhill Elem…parent pick up lane

• Holley Navarre Primary…Parent pick up

• TR. Jackson Parent pick up area

• Central School- parent pick up

• Bagdad Elementary- bus ramp area

• Benny Russell Elementary- Parent pick up

Single Stop Bus delivery 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

• Santa Villa Park

• Bell Ridge Apts.

• Floridatown Park

• Blackwater Baptist Church

• Santa Gertrudas – south of I-10

• Permenter – American Farms – north of I-10

Bus delivery 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

• Christian Life Church – Avalon Blvd

Select bus routes from the following schools 11:00 am – 12:30 pm.

• Milton High School

• Pea Ridge Elementary School

• East Milton Elementary School

• Jay Elementary School

• Berryhill Elementary School

• Benny Russell Elementary School

• Bagdad Elementary School

• Central School

• Holley Navarre Primary School

Santa Rosa County hopes to expand the program with additional fixed locations and bus routes.

