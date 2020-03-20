Sacred Heart Tests 800 For COVID-19, No Results Back Yet

Sacred Heart Hospital has tested about 800 people since they started drive-thru COVID-19 testing on March 16, and the first results from those tests are expected back by this upcoming Sunday, March 22.

Those first tests were sent to another laboratory in Jacksonville, leading to the delay. However, Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart, said they are moving the tests to the hospital’s in-house laboratory that is able to analyze 50 tests per day due to equipment limitations.

Mark Faulkner, CEO of Baptist Health Care said Baptist Hospital is some 3-5 week away from being able to process tests in-house while they await the arrival of equipment.

If someone tests positive, “…the treatment remains the same. Go home, self-isolate,” she said. “If you are sick enough to be in the hospital, we will take care of you in the hospital”

Rudolph said she believes some percentage of the 800 people tested will be positive. She told the Escambia County Commission Friday afternoon that over 2,800 people called the testing hotline, but many did not meet the testing qualifications based upon a series of questions.

“We have a state of calm at Sacred Heart. We are prepared,” Rudolph said. “We will survive this.”

Persons interested in Sacred Heart’s drive-thru testing much first call (850) 746-2684 to be pre-screened. If they meet the criteria for testing, they will be provided more information on the test and location. The screening call center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru test center is open 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Pictured: Dawn Rudolph, president of Ascension Sacred Heart, addresses the Escambia County Commission Friday. NorthEscambia.com image.