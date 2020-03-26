Publix, Walmart Installing ‘Sneeze Guards’ At Cash Registers

Publix and Walmart are among retailers that have announced they are installing “sneeze guards” to protect both employees and customers.

Publix will install the plexiglass barriers at all registers over the next two weeks. Walmart says the retailer started installing the plexiglass barriers at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy lanes and will install these guards at the regular Walmart registers over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

“At Publix, the health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities remains our top priority,” said Maria Brous, director of communications, in a statement.

Walmart is also installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

Publix has reduced store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and designated Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m. as shopping hours for persons 65 and older. Walmart has cut store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, and has senior shopping on Tuesdays one hour before the regular store opening.