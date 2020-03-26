Publix, Walmart Installing ‘Sneeze Guards’ At Cash Registers

March 26, 2020

Publix and Walmart are among retailers that have announced they are installing “sneeze guards” to protect both employees and customers.

Publix will install the plexiglass barriers at all registers over the next two weeks. Walmart says the retailer started installing the plexiglass barriers at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy lanes and will install these guards at the regular Walmart registers over the next 2 to 3 weeks.

“At Publix, the health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities remains our top priority,” said Maria Brous, director of communications, in a statement.

Walmart is also installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

Publix has reduced store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and designated Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m. as shopping hours for persons 65 and older. Walmart has cut store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, and has senior shopping on Tuesdays one hour before the regular store opening.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 