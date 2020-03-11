State Will No Longer Seek Death Penalty In Naomi Jones Murder

The state is no longer seeking the death penalty in the case Robert Howard, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 12-year old Naomi Jones in 2017.

State Attorney Bill Eddins said Wednesday afternoon “that additional witness information and evidence has developed in the Robert Letroy Howard case. As a result of those developments and evidence, it is no longer appropriate to seek the death penalty in this case. The mother of the victim was consulted and is in agreement with this decision.”

Eddins did not provide further information because the case is still pending. Jury selection in the case begins Monday in Escambia County.

Prosecutors say Howard kidnapped, murdered and dumped the body of 12-year old Naomi Jones.

Authorities say Howard was living with his girlfriend in the same apartment complex in which Jones lived in the 1400 block of East Johnson Avenue. He lived in a nearly adjacent apartment to Jones. She was last seen May 31 in that apartment complex.

Jones likely died within 24 to 36 hours after her May 31 disappearance, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. Her body was then later dumped into Eight Mile Creek, some 4-5 miles away, where it was found days later by two men looking for a fishing location.

According to court documents, Howard admitted to being at the apartment complex the day Jones went missing and having contact with her at his apartment. He became extremely angry and committed “a violent act” against Jones causing her death. He then placed her body in the backseat of his Nissan Altima and traveled to multiple locations, including Brewton, AL, before returning to Pensacola and throwing Jones’ body into the creek.

Howard is convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 1999 on two counts of first degree rape to two adult females in Escambia County, AL. One of the victims was 19-years old at the time. He served 15 years.