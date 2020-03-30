Pensacola State College Transitions To Online Classes

Pensacola State College makes the transition to online classes on Monday.

Pensacola State College is transitioning face-to-face classes, including most labs and clinicals, and dual enrollment classes to an online format beginning Monday, March 30.

“We continue to face many challenges as we navigate uncharted waters and there is much still to be done to prepare faculty and students for this transition. Nevertheless, I know the PSC family will rise to the occasion to maintain the quality of services and instruction our students deserve,” PSC President Ed Meadows said.

All PSC campuses, centers, and buildings will remain closed to the general public through May 6, including the theatre, planetarium, pool, art gallery, gymnasium, dental clinic, testing center, fitness centers, and libraries.

Personnel will continue to work remotely this week, March 30 through April 5, unless contacted by their supervisor to report to campus.

Registration for summer classes will begin April 15 and fall registration begins June 1.

To contact PSC, use live chat at PensacolaState.edu, email AskPSC@pensacolastate.edu or call (850) 484-2000 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.