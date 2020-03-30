Pensacola State College Transitions To Online Classes

March 30, 2020

Pensacola State College makes the transition to online classes on Monday.

Pensacola State College is transitioning face-to-face classes, including most labs and clinicals, and dual enrollment classes to an online format beginning Monday, March 30.

“We continue to face many challenges as we navigate uncharted waters and there is much still to be done to prepare faculty and students for this transition. Nevertheless, I know the PSC family will rise to the occasion to maintain the quality of services and instruction our students deserve,” PSC President Ed Meadows said.

All PSC campuses, centers, and buildings will remain closed to the general public through May 6, including the theatre, planetarium, pool, art gallery, gymnasium, dental clinic, testing center, fitness centers, and libraries.

Personnel will continue to work remotely this week, March 30 through April 5, unless contacted by their supervisor to report to campus.

Registration for summer classes will begin April 15 and fall registration begins June 1.

To contact PSC, use live chat at PensacolaState.edu, email AskPSC@pensacolastate.edu or call (850) 484-2000 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 