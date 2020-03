Pedestrian Critical After Being Hit Friday Night Near Highway 29, North Tate School Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Friday night.

It happened about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 29 and North Tate School Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital as a “trauma alert.” Their name and update on their condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.

File photo.