Over 31,000 Have Voted Early Or By Mail In Escambia County

Over 31,000 people have already cast their ballots in Escambia County in advance of Tuesday’s presidential preference primary election.

Early voting ended Saturday with 11,856 ballots cast at nine locations in Escambia County. Another 19,434 voters had cast their ballots by mail as of Saturday, for a total of 31,390 votes cast so far.

On Election Day, Tuesday, March 17, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo and signature ID and must vote at their home precinct on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to verify their Election Day polling location by checking their Voter Information Card, sample ballot, the Where Do I Vote? feature on EscambiaVotes.com, or by contacting us by phone or e-mail prior to Election Day. Any voters who need to change their address should contact the elections office prior to Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Voters may track the status of their mail ballot at EscambiaVotes.com.

As a reminder, Florida holds closed primary elections. The Presidential Preference Primary is open only to registered Democrats and Republicans. Voters registered without party affiliation (NPA) or in a minor political party are ineligible and will not receive a ballot. Voters are reminded to bring their photo and signature ID to vote.