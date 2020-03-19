One Dead, Two Injured In Escambia County Triple Shooting

One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Thursday afternoon in Escambia County.

It happened at a home on 61st Avenue not far from Fairfield Drive. The three victims were found inside the home. The two injured persons were transported to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Caleb Gladden, 19, was taken into custody by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information has not been released as the investigation is underway.