Oh How We Miss You! Here’s A Look Back At Opening Day At Youth Ballparks

It’s that time of the year for opening day at North Escambia youth ballparks, but so far they are all on hold due to COVID-19.

Here’s a look back at opening day 2019 at three area parks. Click links for a photo gallery.

Cantonment Ballpark

Molino Ballpark

Century Little League

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.