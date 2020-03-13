Northview Head Football Coach Derek Marshman Stepping Down

Northview High School head football coach Derek Marshman is stepping down for a career change that will allow him to spend more time with his family.

“It was a really hard decision, but I had to look out for my family first,” Mashman told NorthEscambia.com. “It’s something that had been offered to me in the past, and I had to turn it down. I didn’t know how many more times they would offer before eventually the offer would run out.”

Mashman would only say that the career change involved the insurance industry, and that he would not be going to another school.

“I had to put my family first. My kids, they are young. I’ll have a chance to be a lot closer to them.”

Marshman was an assistant Northview football coach from 2000-2015. His assistant coach tenure included a 2012 1A state championship for the Chiefs, the first and only in the history of the school, and the last state championship for an Escambia County football team. As a head coach, he compiled a 24-21 record, including three FHSAA state playoff appearances.

“It’s bittersweet because Northview is such a great place with really great kids,” he said. “It’s grown into such a family over the last 10 years, and there’s never a good time to leave or walk away.”

Marshman’s last day on the job at Northview will be March 27. He said he did not wait until the end of the school year to leave in order to give the school a head start in looking for a replacement.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.