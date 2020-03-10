Northview Drops Two To T.R. Miller

March 10, 2020

T.R. Miller 12, Northview 3

The varsity  Northview Chiefs lost to the T.R. Miller Tigers 12-3 Monday night in Bratt.

Adam Aliff took the loss for the Chiefs, giving up seven runs on seven hits and three and two-thirds innings while striking out six.

Jarmarkus Jefferson and Ben Wilson had two hits each for Northview. Also for the Chiefs,  Adam Aliff and Dalton Burke added one hit each.

For more photos, click here.

T.R. Miller 12, Northview 5 (JV)

In junior varsity, T.R. Miller defeated Northview 12-5 in Monday.

Cameron Patrick took the loss for the Chiefs, surrendering eight runs on six hits over two-thirds of an inning while striking out two. Joshua Landis went for three and a third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while sitting down five.

Northview had one hit each from Rustin Pope, Joshua Landis, Shaun Tingstrom and Adyn Barrow.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

