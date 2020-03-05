Northview Boys Weightlifting Tops Milton And Jay

The Northview Boys Weightlifting team traveled to Milton on Wednesday afternoon to lift against the Milton Panthers and Jay Royals.

The Chiefs came out victorious with a total of 53 points. Milton finished 2nd with 47, while Jay finished 3rd with 4 points.

Individually, Northview had lifters win 5 of the 10 weight classes. The following won their respective class:

Dustin Santinelli – 129-lb. class

Colton Dockens – 154-lb. class

Aunterio Minor – 199-lb. class

Jacob Hawkins – 219-lb. class

Jojo Parker – 238-lb. class

Also placing for the Chiefs were:

119-lb. class: Jacob Daw (2nd); Garrett Bodiker (3rd)

139-lb. class: Case Bradley (2nd); Jonathon McCarthy (3rd)

169-lb. class: Mekhi White (2nd); Blake Yoder (3rd)

183-lb. class: A’hzavion Gregory (3rd); Jacob Houston (4th)

199-lb. class: William Swearengin (2nd)

219-lb. class: Trevor Scott (3rd)

238-lb. class: Travis Nelson (4th)

UNL class: Cameron Findley (2nd); Garrick Davis (4th)

The Chiefs return to action next Wednesday, as they travel to Baker for a dual meet.

File photo.