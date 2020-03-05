Northview Boys Weightlifting Tops Milton And Jay
March 5, 2020
The Northview Boys Weightlifting team traveled to Milton on Wednesday afternoon to lift against the Milton Panthers and Jay Royals.
The Chiefs came out victorious with a total of 53 points. Milton finished 2nd with 47, while Jay finished 3rd with 4 points.
Individually, Northview had lifters win 5 of the 10 weight classes. The following won their respective class:
- Dustin Santinelli – 129-lb. class
- Colton Dockens – 154-lb. class
- Aunterio Minor – 199-lb. class
- Jacob Hawkins – 219-lb. class
- Jojo Parker – 238-lb. class
Also placing for the Chiefs were:
- 119-lb. class: Jacob Daw (2nd); Garrett Bodiker (3rd)
- 139-lb. class: Case Bradley (2nd); Jonathon McCarthy (3rd)
- 169-lb. class: Mekhi White (2nd); Blake Yoder (3rd)
- 183-lb. class: A’hzavion Gregory (3rd); Jacob Houston (4th)
- 199-lb. class: William Swearengin (2nd)
- 219-lb. class: Trevor Scott (3rd)
- 238-lb. class: Travis Nelson (4th)
- UNL class: Cameron Findley (2nd); Garrick Davis (4th)
The Chiefs return to action next Wednesday, as they travel to Baker for a dual meet.

