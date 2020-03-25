Nearly 400 Kids Receive Food Bags At Carver Park; Another Distribution Next Week

Nearly 400 children that came from as far away as Pensacola and Walnut Hill received food bags Tuesday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

“A very special thank you to some of the best donors and volunteers ever,” Mary Holley-Lewis, member of the Cantonment Improvement Committee that organized the event.

Another food distribution will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at Carver Park Park in Cantonment. To receive food, remain in your vehicle, line up facing north on Webb Street and the food will be delivered to your vehicle. Children must be present.

The CIC will be accepting food donations and bagging them on Monday, March 30 beginning at 3 p.m. at Carver Park. Those volunteering to bag food should be prepared to have a temperature check, practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

File photo.