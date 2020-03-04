Navy Helicopter Pilot Reports Church Fire. Here’s What The Fire Department Found.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a possible church fire reported by a Navy helicopter pilot Tuesday night.

Whiting Field reported the fire to Escambia Fire Rescue about 8:30 p.m. using GPS coordinates that led dispatchers to believe the fire was at the Dry Springs Community Church on Pineville Road, a dirt road west of Walnut Hill in a remote area of extreme western Escambia County near the Perdido River.

Firefighters searching the area found a burning debris pile some distance away from the only church in the area.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid, Molino, McDavid, Century and Cantonment stations of Escambia Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department were all initially dispatched to the reported church fire. All units except Walnut Hill were canceled before arrival.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.