Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Escambia County When He Rear-Ends Stopped Vehicle

March 14, 2020

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 62-year old Kevin Summers of Escambia County was traveling east on Sorrento Road at 3:40 p.m. when he rear-ended a stopped Hyundai Tucson driven by 20-year old Emmelia Hindi of Prattville, Alabama.

Summers was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries. Hindi was not injured.

Summers was cited by the FHP for careless driving.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 