Molino Park Elementary Holds Annual Arts Day (Photo Gallery)

Molino Park Elementary School recently held their annual Arts Day with multiple performers.

Musical performers included individuals from the Pensacola Children’s Choir, Kaye’ Music, Schmidt’s Musi, West Florida High School Colorguard, Pensacola Symphony, and The Heavenly Brass Trio. Artists included Sara Bouldin, Dale Cooey, Larry Manning, Ruth Gordon, Robert McBrooms, Henritta Adams and Molino Park’s very own Matt Brabham.

The day concluded with dancers from the Heather Leonard’s Danceworks “Raising the Barre” Performance Team.



Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.