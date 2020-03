McAnally Tosses Complete Game Shutout As Tate Freshmen Blank Navarre

Ethan McAnally threw a complete game shutout as the freshmen Tate Aggies blanked Navarre 12-0 Wednesday.

McAnally allowed three hits with no runs and no walks in four innings, striking about two.

McAnally, Jackson Perryclear, Dayton Powell and Jamil Sardar had two hits each for the Aggies. James David, Cade Kelley, Rilee Lowery and Michael Sadar had one hit each for Tate.