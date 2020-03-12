Man Gets Four Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Raping Woman In Escambia County

Joshua James Edwards has been sentenced to four consecutive life terms as a prison releasee reoffender for kidnapping and raping a woman.

Joshua Edwards was convicted last month of sexual battery, kidnapping and two counts of carjacking. He is a member of a the “Aryan Brotherhood Gang”, a white supremacist prison gang, leading law enforcement to believe the crimes against an African American woman were racially motivated.

The victim was kidnapped from a Circle K at the intersection of New Warrington Road and Jackson Street in March 2019. He forced the woman at gunpoint to drive into Lillian, Alabama, where he raped her. They returned to Escambia County where the woman intentionally crashed the vehicle into trees. Edwards raped her again on benches at Bill Dickson Park on Fenceline Road.

Edwards stole another car from a nearby home and was later spotted at the Walmart on Blue Angel Parkway. He was taken into custody in a wooded area behind a nearby Verizon store.

Edwards had been released from state prison on November 29, 2018, after serving three and a half years for burglary and theft related offenses. Because he committed the rape and carjacking within three years of his release, he was sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender, which requires the maximum statutory sentence be imposed.

There is no parole in Florida and he will be required to actually serve the remainder of his life in prison.