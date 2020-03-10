Man Facing Multiple Charges After Drug Raid

March 10, 2020

A man is facing multiple charges after a law enforcement drug operation in Escambia County, Alabama.

Timothy Satterwhite, 49, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a person forbidden to carry a fire. He was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Atmore Police Department, Poarch Police Department, Flomaton Department and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1207 Hall Creek Road north of Flomaton.

Inside the home, officers reported finding six firearms, about 43 grams of methamphetamine, 26 gram of marijuana and numerous items used for “ingesting, packaging, and selling illegal narcotics”, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Pictured: Items seized during the execution of a search warrant on Hall Creek Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

