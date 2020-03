Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Shooting Sunday In Escambia County

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday, March 1 in Escambia County.

Airon Carmack, 21, was charged with attempted homicide.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Detroit Boulevard and Redwing Drive for a shots fired call. They arrived on scene to find a male victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.