Log Truck Crashes Into Wooded Area; Driver Trapped In Mangled Cab For Over 1.5 Hours

A log truck driver was trapped in mangled cab of his truck over an hour and a half midday Friday after crashing into a wooded area on North Century Boulevard in Century.

The driver was apparently northbound in the unloaded semi-truck about 11:15 a.m. when he crossed the paved median just south of West Highway 4 and ran the entire truck into a wooded area. The force of collision downed downed several mid-size trees.

Firefighters were forced to cut away parts of the cab, freeing the driver about 12:50 p.m. He was airlifted to the hospital by Escambia County (AL) MedStar helicopter. An update on his condition was not known.

North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) was closed for the duration of the extrication.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional information as they continue their investigation.

The Century, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Atmore Ambulance and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were among those that responded.