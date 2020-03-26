Local Navy Federal Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A team member based out of Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday afternoon.

“On Wednesday we learned that a Navy Federal team member based out of Pensacola tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County. We’ll continue to work with public health agencies and follow their guidance to minimize further impact of COVID-19,” spokesperson Bill Person said Thursday.

“We are doing everything we can as an organization to expand our work from home capabilities along with following all CDC and government guidance for providing healthy work environments. During times of crisis, financial institutions like banks and credit unions are considered essential services to the American public. Navy Federal has more the nine million members around the globe and we’re doing everything possible to continue our mission of serving these members while doing the right thing for our workforce,” Navy Federal spokesman Bill Pearson said in a previous email to NorthEscambia.com. “We’ve implemented the recommended measures to promote social distancing and we’ve taken every step possible to clean and sanitize our buildings. As we’ve been able to increase the amount of teleworkers, we’ve been able to spread the remaining employees out across our campus. All meetings are being conducted virtually and we’ve asked employees not to travel between buildings.”

“While we are expanding our work from home capability, we do not have any plans to close any of our campuses, including our operations center in Pensacola,” he added.