Local Man Thinks His Old McDavid Recipe Moonshine Is Good. He’ll Try To Prove It Tonight On National TV.

A Flomaton man will compete on national television to see if he makes the best moonshine during tonight’s episode of Moonshiners Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel.

“I had an old timer from McDavid that had many years experience in moonshine teach me how to do it about 13 years ago,” Johnny Griffis said, describing the man as a real character. “He gave me his old school family recipe.”

But don’t think Griffis will share the complete recipe for what he described as “an old school corn liquor moonshine”. He said it’s absolutely top secret. And moonshining is illegal in both Alabama and Florida.

The show was filmed in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in December under the license of a local distiller there, making the production legal.

And Griffis hopes that local residents will one day be able to purchase his moonshine. He said he’s filed the paperwork to start a legal distillery in the area.

Master Distiller airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the Discovery Channel. Griffis was not allowed to tell us in advance if he won.

According to the Discovery Channel, “America’s top legal and outlaw distillers go head to head in the ultimate booze-making competition to see who has what it takes to join the ranks of the greats and win the title of Master Distiller.” The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.