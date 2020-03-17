Last Call: Bars And Nightclubs In Florida Must Close; Restrictions On Restaurants

March 17, 2020

Florida bars and nightclubs must close today starting at 5 p.m., and new restrictions have been place on restaurants.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the order Tuesday to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We view that as something that could be problematic for spreading the virus. Stealth carriers, people who don’t have symptoms, but they are nevertheless passing along,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Tallahassee.

Restaurants must stay below 50 percent of their total capacity in dinings areas, parties must be seated at tables must be at least six feets apart, and all employees must be screen for COVID-19. DeSantis also encouraged restaurant takeout and delivery services.

