International Paper Keeps Operating During Pandemic To Supply The Supply Chain

International Paper plans to keep mills such as the one in Cantonment operating, the company said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security considers forest products as an “essential industry” that should remain operational during the pandemic.

“International Paper products are critical components of the supply chains required to produce and deliver food, pharmaceuticals. hygiene products and emergency supplies for consumers around the world,” IP’s statement said. “Disruptions in the availability of our products would create significant hardships for consumers across the country and around the world. “If our customers cannot get our products, health care facilities, first responders, grocery stores and homes across the country and around the world will be able to access essential items.”

As International Paper continues to operate, the company said it remains committed to protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors.

“The health and safety of our employees are paramount, and we continue to stress the importance of practicing social distancing, along with taking preventative hygiene measures recommended by the CDC,” Whitney Fike, communications manager for IP in Cantonment, said. “We continue to operate our business effectively, as International Paper bears a special responsibility to continue to operate our mills and converting plants to support the critical needs of the supply chain during this event.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.