High Speed Internet Will Be Available To Students At Escambia Libraries, Community Centers

As the Escambia County School systems moves toward the start of virtual instruction on April 1, Escambia County is making libraries and community centers available for students.

Students without an adequate internet connection at home will be able to use the high speed internet at county libraries and community centers.

It some instances the internet access may only be able outside community centers. If the community center buildings are opened, or in the libraries, CDC recommendations will be followed for cleaning and distancing.

Details on exactly how the program will work will be finalized and published prior to April 1, the date Escambia County students begin online classes.

“When we learned from Superintendent Thomas that the District needed help with a solution for children who lived in areas with limited internet access…we wanted to step up and partner with them immediately,” said Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry. “We will work with the District to provide direct assistance so children are able to complete their school work and to learn remotely wherever they possibly can. Our Escambia County community centers and libraries offer the availability of high speed internet connectivity and plenty of space for students to spread out and continue to further their education. We will also be focusing on enhancing and even adding infrastructure to existing facilities and areas in the attempt to improve the positive impact we can have in the partnership.”

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said, “For our education continuity plan to work, to truly help our students stay engaged in their learning during the pandemic interruption, it will take teamwork between our teachers, support staff, students and their families. For some of those families, a lack of internet connectivity is a roadblock to their students’ success. Although, our instructional plan provides for the use of books and paper packets, the most robust instruction will occur through virtual sources. The connectivity provided throughout the county will allow these students access to their lessons over the internet enhancing their opportunity for greater academic success.”

“It is this kind of community support, during any kind of crisis we have experienced, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, the freeze and now a pandemic, that makes Escambia County an outstanding place for all of us to live and work. Thank you Commissioner Barry for your leadership and please express the school district’s gratitude to the other Commissioners and let the staff members who will be helping our students know that they are making a difference in a difficult time,” Thomas added.