Here’s How Alabama Is Handling The Coronavirus, From Closing Beaches To Takeout Only Eats

The State of Alabama has implemented several new regulations in an effort to help curb the coronavirus spread.

Those regulations include:

All restaurant, bars, breweries are limited to delivery or pick-up. Hospital food service is exempted from this order.

All schools and universities are ordered to close.

All gatherings of 25 or more of those that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between people are prohibited.

All Alabama beaches are closed.

All senior citizen gatherings, senior citizen centers across the state are closed.

All preschools, childcare centers are closed statewide. This ban doesn’t apply to childcare centers serving families of government, first responders or healthcare workers.

Visitors and non-essential personnel are banned at hospitals and nursing homes. There are exceptions for end-of-life and maternity situations.

All elective medical and dental procedures are delayed. Medical offices remain open and are serving patients.

