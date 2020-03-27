Gulf Power Donates $250,000 To Help Those Impacted By COVID-19

United Way of West Florida has received a $250,000 donation from the Gulf Power Foundation to help member of the community impacted by COVID-19.

“Gulf Power has always been a leader in our region,” said United Way of West Florida President and CEO, Laura Gilliam. “During these unprecedented times, they are once again showing their commitment to the health and well-being of our community and the entire Northwest Florida region with this very generous contribution.”

Gulf Power’s contribution will be used to support those economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as local organizations providing critical services to those in need and most at risk.

Services supported by United Way of West Florida’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will include assistance with rent, utilities, food, childcare, as well as programs serving the elderly and disabled in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

For Gulf Power customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, Gulf Power has resources available at www.GulfPower.com/Help, or they can connect customers with resources available from federal, state, and local authorities. To further assist their customers, Gulf Power is also suspending disconnections and providing payment extensions for those facing hardships.

Individuals in need of immediate assistance accessing food, paying housing or utility bills, or other essential services are urged to dial 211 from their phones or visit www.211nwfl.org. 211 Northwest Florida, powered locally by United Way of West Florida, provides information and referral services to the following counties: Escambia, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Santa Rosa, and Washington.

To donate to this fund, text 850Respond to 41444 or visit www.uwwf.org/covid19fund.