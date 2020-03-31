Greg Marcille Withdraws From State Attorney Race For Health Reasons

March 31, 2020

Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille is withdrawing for the race for First Judicial Circuit state attorney for health reasons.

“As the result of health concerns that developed after I pre-qualified to run for State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, it is necessary that I withdraw from that race. I appreciate the help and support that I have received during this campaign,” he said Monday.

Marchille, who was endorsed by State Attorney Bill Eddins, said that all financial contributions he has received will be returned. Eddins is not seeking reelection.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have assisted me in this endeavor,” said Marcille, a 34-year veteran of the office.

Assistant State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden is currently the only other announced candidate in the race. She currently supervises assistant prosecutors serving in Okalossa County and juvenile courts.

