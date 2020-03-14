Great Warm Weekend, North Escambia Highs In The 80s

Weekend highs in North Escambia will be in the lower 80s. Note that if you head to the, highs will be several degrees coolder.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.