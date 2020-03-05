Gov. DeSantis Announces Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus In Santa Rosa County

March 5, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Santa Rosa County. During a news conference Thursday morning, he described the man as elderly, over age 70, with severe underlying medical conditions.

“He had been doing international travel. He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions, so there’s an investigation ongoing, but that is a presumptive positive. It has not been confirmed by the CDC. I think we are at a point now with the local testing that we are highly confident that that is going to be verified.”

“Northwest Floridians should take proactive steps to minimize susceptibility by avoiding contact with anyone who is sick, washing their hands regularly, not touching their face, and staying home when sick with any type of illness,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said. “My office is in close communication with the White House and Governor DeSantis’s administration to ensure the residents of Northwest Florida are prepared to address coronavirus.”

The Florida Department of Health will be releasing more information, the governor said.

The Santa Rosa County patient is the third diagnosed in Florida. There are also five Florida residents quarantined in other states after returning from international travel.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 