Gov. DeSantis Announces Presumptive Case Of Coronavirus In Santa Rosa County

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Santa Rosa County. During a news conference Thursday morning, he described the man as elderly, over age 70, with severe underlying medical conditions.

“He had been doing international travel. He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions, so there’s an investigation ongoing, but that is a presumptive positive. It has not been confirmed by the CDC. I think we are at a point now with the local testing that we are highly confident that that is going to be verified.”

“Northwest Floridians should take proactive steps to minimize susceptibility by avoiding contact with anyone who is sick, washing their hands regularly, not touching their face, and staying home when sick with any type of illness,” Rep. Matt Gaetz said. “My office is in close communication with the White House and Governor DeSantis’s administration to ensure the residents of Northwest Florida are prepared to address coronavirus.”

The Florida Department of Health will be releasing more information, the governor said.

The Santa Rosa County patient is the third diagnosed in Florida. There are also five Florida residents quarantined in other states after returning from international travel.