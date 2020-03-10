Florida Dept. Of Health Files Administrative Complaint Against Escambia EMS, Imposes Fine Of $1,000 Per Day

The Florida Department of Health has filed an administrative complaint against Escambia County Public Safety and has imposed a fine of $1,000 per day until problems are resolved.

In 2018, Escambia EMS issued several recertification cards to instructors who had not met the requirements for recertification, including certifications for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS) and Pediatric Advance Life Support (PALS), and Pediatric Emergency Assessment Recognition and Stabilization (PEARS).

The Department of Health found Escambia EMS allowed the instructors to teach courses without verifying the validity of the instructor certifications.

“The Administrative Complaint is relevant only to the County’s self-reporting of issues related to our training and not to any of the complaints made against individual employees,” Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers said in a statement. “In regards to the Administrative Complaint, the County has 21 days to request a hearing, and we intend to do just that. Concurrently, it is our intent to demonstrate to FDOH that we have mitigated and addressed all of the discovered shortfalls, including the replacement of staff, retraining and recertification of staff members and new leadership in the relevant division.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.