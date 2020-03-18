Florida Bars, Nightclubs Closed For 30 Days; Restaurants Operating Under COVID-19 Restrictions

March 18, 2020

Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new restrictions on restaurants and ordered all bars and nightclubs closed due COVID-19.

Restaurants must stay below 50 percent of their total capacity in dining areas, parties must be seated at tables must be at least six feets apart, and all employees must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms using a series of questions. DeSantis also encouraged restaurants to stay open offering takeout and delivery services.

Bars and nightclubs must remain closed for the next 30 days.

Pictured: All Whataburger restaurants have closed their lobbies, including this location on North Century Boulevard. The Century location remains open offering drive-thru service and curbside pick-up. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 