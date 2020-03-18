Florida Bars, Nightclubs Closed For 30 Days; Restaurants Operating Under COVID-19 Restrictions

Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new restrictions on restaurants and ordered all bars and nightclubs closed due COVID-19.

Restaurants must stay below 50 percent of their total capacity in dining areas, parties must be seated at tables must be at least six feets apart, and all employees must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms using a series of questions. DeSantis also encouraged restaurants to stay open offering takeout and delivery services.

Bars and nightclubs must remain closed for the next 30 days.

Pictured: All Whataburger restaurants have closed their lobbies, including this location on North Century Boulevard. The Century location remains open offering drive-thru service and curbside pick-up. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.