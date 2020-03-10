Florida Activates Price Gouging Hotline Amid Coronavirus Emergency. Just Like During Hurricanes.

The same price gouging laws we are accustomed to after a hurricane and now in effect in Florida due to the coronavirus.

After a declaration of a state of emergency in the state by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.

The Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline can only be activated following a state of emergency declaration issued by the Governor and covers essential commodities like protective masks; sanitizing and disinfecting supplies such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, surface cleaners and commercial cleaning supplies; and other items.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Florida very closely and following the Governor’s state of emergency declaration, our price gouging laws are now in effect. I have a rapid response team ready to immediately respond to allegations of price gouging and our Consumer Protection Division continues to look for scams by fraudsters who would use this situation to rip-off Floridians,” Moody said. “Be on the lookout for scams and guard against gouging, but remember, the best thing you can do right now is heed the advice of health experts—wash hands regularly and stay home if you are ill.”

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.