Flomaton Beats Northview Baseball (With Gallery); Jay Defeats Northview Softball

March 4, 2020

BASEBALL

Flomaton 13, Northview 0

The Flomaton Hurricanes shut out the Northview Chiefs 13-0 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Caleb Sibernagel earned the win for Flomaton, giving up zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one.

Bradley Freeman took the loss for Northview in one-third of an inning, allowing four runs and one hit while striking out one.

Will Smith and Hunter Wilson had two hits each for Flomaton. Alex Cash, Nick Turner, Dalton Kent and Hunter Wilson had one hit each.

For Northview, Logan English had a fourth inning single, and Kaden Odom added a hit.

Flomaton 6, Northview 5 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Flomaton came back in the fifth to get past Northview 6-5.

River Ramer took the win for Flomaton allowing one hit and one run in two innings while sitting down two.

Cameron Patrick took the loss for the Chiefs in one inning, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out one.

Joshua Zisa led the Chiefs at the plate, going 1-3. JT Spizzirro went 2-3 for Flomaton.

SOFTBALL

Jay 17, Northview 7

The Jay Lady Royals beat the Northview Lady Chiefs 17-7 Tuesday night in Jay.

Ella Nelson and Bailey Lopez led the Lady Royals at the plate with two hits each. Audrey Watson, Rylie Cochran, Kassidy Nevels, Caitlyn Gavin and Carsyn Seib added a hit apiece.

For Northview, Ashley Ragsdale, Heather Knowles and Kaylin Watson had two hits apiece. Nevaeh Brown, Aubrey Stuckey, Emma Gilmore and Rylee Huskey had a hit each.

