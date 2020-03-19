First Day Of Spring Will Be A Warm One

March 19, 2020

Today is the first day of spring, and it’s going to be partly sunny with a high in the 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

