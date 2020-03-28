First COVID-19 Case Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

March 28, 2020

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama, by the Alabama Department of Health.

The Alabama Department of Health did not provide additional information such as city of residence or age of the patient. The Escambia County Healthcare Authority said Friday night that the patient’s sample was not collected at either hospital in the county — Atmore Community Hospital or D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

There are 639 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide in Alabama as of early Saturday morning with three reported deaths in Mobile, Madison and Jackson counties.

