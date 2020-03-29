FHP Sets Up Checkpoint On I-10 To Enforce State COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The Florida Highway Patrol set up a checkpoint on I-10 eastbound entering Florida on Saturday to enforce an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning travelers from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread.

On Friday, DeSantis announced there would be checkpoints entering the state after he added Louisiana to the state’s self-quarantine requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DeSantis said counties and the Florida Highway Patrol will be able to enforce the requirements at checkpoints on the “main thoroughfares” into Florida, including I-10. Drivers from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey or Connecticut are pulled aside for further screening. They are required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to Florida or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter, and should be prepared for additional monitoring by the Florida Department of Health.

Upon entry in Florida, each arriving traveler or responsible family member (if traveling as a family) will be required to complete a traveler form. The form requires key information, including each traveler’s contact information and trip details. Failure to complete the form and failure to follow any isolation or quarantine order from DOH are a violation of Florida law.

Additionally, travelers from the targeted states are provided with a traveler card, which has contact information and guidance in the event the traveler exhibits symptoms while in isolation that are attributed to COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The Florida Highway Patrol is staffing the I-10 checkpoint at the Alabama/Florida line 24 hours a day with about 16 troopers per 12 hour shift..

Commercial vehicles are allowed to bypass the checkpoint.

A second checkpoint will be created on I-95 on Florida’s northern border to screen for travelers from the New York area, DeSantis announced Saturday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.