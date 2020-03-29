Exclusive: COVID-19 Testing Site Will Be Announced This Week In Cantonment

March 29, 2020

NorthEscambia.com has learned that COVID-19 testing site will be announced for Cantonment this week.

The site will a partnership between Escambia County and Community Health Northwest Florida. Testing will likely be conducted on Tuesday and Thursdays, beginning as early as this Tuesday, March 31.

Details are expected to be officially announced early this week along with the exact location and the registration process. We’ll have that information on NorthEscambia.com as soon as it is made available.

As of Saturday night, seven positive COVID-19 cases had been reported in Cantonment by the Florida Department of Health.

