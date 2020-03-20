Escambia Tax Collector Office Closed; Services Available By Phone Or Online

All Escambia County Tax Collector offices are now closed to the public, but many services are still available online or by phone.

From Tax Collector Scott Lunsford:

Employees will continue to assist as many citizens as possible by way of a phone queue. All current appointments are cancelled.

For service, visit www.EscambiaTaxCollector.com and click “Join the Line” at the top. Pick an office and follow the prompts. Calls to customers who join the phone queue will be returned in the order in which they joined. A valid phone number must be provided. Call-backs will be from a 438 (Escambia County) or 595 (State of Florida) exchange.

Assistance for the following transactions will be processed through the virtual phone queue:

Title services (to the extent possible)

Original registrations (new tags; renewals are online only)

Print electronic titles

Handicapped parking placards

Florida birth certificates

Surrender plates

Driver license (to the extent possible)

If you are currently Real ID compliant and your last driver license or identification card renewal was done in an office, you may be eligible to renew online. A 30-day extension has been issued for those citizens those licenses or identification cards expire between March 16, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

The following transactions are available online only:

• Property Tax Payments – Property tax payments are due by the end of March and at this time, there is no provision of law to extend the statutory delinquency deadline for the payment of real estate and tangible property taxes

• Business Tax Receipt – Businesses can renew and print their business tax receipts online

• BTExpress – Citizens and business owners can apply for a new business tax receipt or edit information on your current account

• Tag Renewal – Renew online and pick up the same or next business day in one of our convenient drive-thrus or have the registration mailed to you

• Hunting and Fishing License – Purchase or renew online

Full payment of fees is required at time of service, and payment may be made by eCheck, debit, or credit cards.

Payments made by eCheck are fee-free. Credit and debit transactions are subject to convenience fees charged by the payment vendor(s). If you must pay by cash, you may visit a drive thru at our Downtown, Marcus Pointe, or Molino offices.