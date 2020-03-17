Escambia Tax Collector Cutting Back On In-Person Services, Using Online Services Instead

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford is taking several steps to reduce exposure by reducing the number of people inside his lobbies at all offices.

As of Tuesday, some services will be available online only Lunsford released the following information:

Online services only

· Property Tax Payments – Property tax payments are due by the end of March

· Business Tax Receipt – Businesses can renew and print their businesses tax receipts online

· BTExpress – Citizens and business owners can apply for a new business tax receipt or edit information on your current account

· Vehicle/Vessel Registration (Express Lane) – Renew online and pick up the same or next business day in one of our convenient drive thrus or have the registration mailed to you

· Hunting and Fishing License – Purchase or renew online

Full payment of fees is required at time of service, and payment may be made by eCheck, debit, or credit cards. Payments made by eCheck are fee-free. Credit and debit transactions are subject to convenience fees charged by the payment vendor(s). If you must pay by cash, you may visit a drive thru at our Downtown, Marcus Pointe, or Molino offices. Payments will not be taken in the lobby areas.

These options have also been removed from our online queuing system.

Additionally, we are not accepting any new appointments for driving tests, medical reviews, or concealed weapon permits. Walk-in driving exams are suspended immediately.

Remember if you are currently Real ID compliant and your last driver license or identification card renewal was done in an office, you may be eligible to renew online. A 30-day extension has been issued for those citizens whose licenses or identification cards expire between March 16, 2020 and April 15, 2020.