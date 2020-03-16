Escambia County To Declare State Of Emergency On Tuesday

March 16, 2020

Escambia County will declare a local state of emergency on Tuesday, March 17 and open the emergency operations center at 8 a.m.

“We are proactively activating the EOC and declaring a local state of emergency to ensure we have the appropriate resources for this unprecedented event, ” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We encourage the public to follow CDC guidance for social distancing and proper health and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Escambia County.”

A Level 2 EOC activation is a partial activation that includes essential emergency support functions related to this type of incident for response and recovery. There will be a 9 a.m. planning meeting at the EOC with partner agencies, and one of the items to be discussed will be the hours of operation for the EOC.

The essential ESF 8 partners in the the level 2 activation include:
• Hospitals
• Assisted Living / Skilled Nursing / Personal Care Homes
• Rehabilitation / Physical Therapy Agencies
• Laboratory agencies
• Doctors’ offices
• Home health care providers
• Emergency Medical Service agencies
• Aeromedical services
• Adult day care
• Mental health agencies

