Escambia County Takes Additional Precautions To Keep Public Facilities Sanitized Against Coronavirus

Escambia County is taking additional preventative action to ensure public facilities such as community centers, libraries and public buildings are sanitized. Staff and contractors are increasing the disinfecting of restrooms, customer service areas, exterior entrances, door knobs, hard surfaces and other high-traffic areas. Escambia County staff continue to follow the general cleaning and precautionary guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health organizations. The contracted custodial provider has been informed of CDC recommendations and ensures their process is in line with those recommendations.

“We are doing everything possible to keep our community healthy when they walk through our doors,” said District 3 Commissioner Lumon May. “County employees have ramped up cleaning efforts quickly as a precaution. The best action we can take right now are preventative steps to protect against the spread of influenza, coronavirus or similar diseases. I have asked the county administrator to ensure that ECAT buses, community centers and libraries are closely monitored and sanitized.”

Commercial hospital-grade disinfectant is being used with each cleaning following the manufacturers recommendation for dwell time. Sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout various high-traffic buildings such as the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building. Additional sanitizer dispensers have been ordered for high-volume buildings like community centers and the ECAT facility. CDC signage has been placed in bathrooms in county facilities.

The library will continue to offer hand sanitizer at all help desks and Lysol wipes to wipe down computers. Library staff will continue to use Lysol wipes on all computers before the library opens each day, and they have increased wiping down work surfaces throughout the day. Library staff sprays door knobs with Lysol multiple times per day as an additional precaution.

ECAT’s fleet maintenance team is constantly working to make sure vehicles and facilities are continuously sanitized. All revenue service vehicles are disinfected daily. Commercial grade disinfectant is currently being used every night by ECAT bus cleaners, which was added as part of the enhanced comprehensive bus cleaning process. The county has communicated with the contracted paratransit provider to relay CDC information and has ensured the steps they are taking are sufficient.

The Florida Department of Health call center is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (866) 779-6121 or you can email your questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.